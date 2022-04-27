CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 10,010 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $87,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie lowered Netflix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.43. The company had a trading volume of 578,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,827,347. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $198.28 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.10. The stock has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

