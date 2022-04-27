CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,002 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.64.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $8.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $511.03. 28,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,925. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.08 and its 200 day moving average is $450.71. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

