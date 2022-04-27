CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 396,757 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,327,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,757 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $202,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

BIP stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

