CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $13.52 on Wednesday, hitting $226.79. The company had a trading volume of 45,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.68.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

