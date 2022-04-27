CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,069 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,781,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

A stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.90. 40,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,517. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.24 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.58 and its 200 day moving average is $144.16.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.23.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

