CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 13,440 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,066 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of Imperial Oil worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 501,931 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 119,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.28. 38,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.2673 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.62%.

IMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

