CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 18,226 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 135.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Fortinet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.00.

Fortinet stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.83. 32,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 84.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.41. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $192.78 and a one year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,838 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,127. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.