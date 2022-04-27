CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 286,057 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $53,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.05. The company had a trading volume of 124,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,244. The firm has a market cap of $134.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.