CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $10.56 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 49,594 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 995,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $51,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 856,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,660,000 after purchasing an additional 113,199 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,235,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,468,000 after buying an additional 506,174 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 412,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,487. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

