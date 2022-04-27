CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $604.33 Million Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,678,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 179,939 shares during the period. TELUS comprises approximately 2.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TELUS were worth $604,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.77. 129,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.29%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

