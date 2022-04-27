CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,342,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 192,358 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,987 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 537.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,088 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KGC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 1,283,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,155,566. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

