CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $68,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $5.94 on Wednesday, hitting $559.70. The company had a trading volume of 59,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,542. The company has a market cap of $248.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $365.29 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.22.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.43.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

