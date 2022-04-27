CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 13,222 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,222 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.68. 45,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.00 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.86.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

