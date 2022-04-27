CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,505 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,410,000 after buying an additional 109,976 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.94.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,426. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $147.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.33.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

