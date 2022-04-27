CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 29,050 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,050 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stantec were worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stantec by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Stantec by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.92.

STN stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. 1,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,792. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

