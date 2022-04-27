CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 9,645 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 644,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $75,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.48. The stock had a trading volume of 368,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,163,998. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.07 and its 200-day moving average is $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.59.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,715,578. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

