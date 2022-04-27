CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $11.96 Million Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 781,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,957,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.29% of Tricon Residential at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,779,000. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,541,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,174,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $14,689,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $12,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

TCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.45.

Shares of NYSE TCN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tricon Residential Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

