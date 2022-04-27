Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.51

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.51 and last traded at $39.61, with a volume of 262159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.97.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.82.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

