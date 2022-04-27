City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Receives $17.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 50,547 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 1,745.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 195,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIO opened at $15.37 on Friday. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

