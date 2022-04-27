Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.440-$2.460 EPS.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,970,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,853,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $284.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $244,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

