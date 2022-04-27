Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Cognex also posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,214,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,494,108,000 after acquiring an additional 288,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cognex by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after buying an additional 619,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cognex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,808,000 after buying an additional 141,965 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cognex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,349,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $261,248,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cognex by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,305,000 after buying an additional 143,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $68.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

