Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,249,000 after acquiring an additional 310,455 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 116,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $23,277,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.98.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

