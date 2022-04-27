Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $37.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $35,816,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,456,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 928,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $22,743,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,009,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,739,000 after purchasing an additional 631,265 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLB stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,480. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

