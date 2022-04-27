Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $41.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.58. 34,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,034. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

