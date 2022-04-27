Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

CBU stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.72. 1,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,898. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

