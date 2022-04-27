Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.6-13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.

CYH stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. 1,479,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,053. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

