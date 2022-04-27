Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CODYY. Barclays dropped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($83.87) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($72.04) to €68.00 ($73.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($75.27) to €73.00 ($78.49) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($83.87) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock remained flat at $$11.79 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,509. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

