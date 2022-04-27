Comparing Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) & Its Peers

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Harbor Custom Development to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Custom Development $72.35 million $8.86 million 9.00 Harbor Custom Development Competitors $5.49 billion $684.36 million 7.52

Harbor Custom Development’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Custom Development. Harbor Custom Development is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Harbor Custom Development and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbor Custom Development Competitors 391 1527 1381 89 2.34

As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 19.89%. Given Harbor Custom Development’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harbor Custom Development has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Custom Development 12.24% 27.49% 7.64% Harbor Custom Development Competitors 11.35% 150.76% 11.96%

Risk & Volatility

Harbor Custom Development has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Custom Development’s competitors have a beta of 2.32, meaning that their average stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harbor Custom Development competitors beat Harbor Custom Development on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects. It undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, townhomes, and multi-story condominium or apartment properties The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Gig Harbor, Washington.

