Comparing ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

ServisFirst Bancshares and Enterprise Financial Services are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Enterprise Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ServisFirst Bancshares and Enterprise Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $86.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.84%. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.07%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than ServisFirst Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 46.29% 18.82% 1.45% Enterprise Financial Services 29.50% 13.08% 1.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Enterprise Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $449.76 million 9.86 $207.73 million $3.93 20.80 Enterprise Financial Services $450.97 million 3.70 $133.05 million $3.90 11.35

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enterprise Financial Services. Enterprise Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.5% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats ServisFirst Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. In addition, the company holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 23 full-service banking offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as 2 loan production offices in Florida. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Enterprise Financial Services (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services consisting of the acquisition of tax credits and sale of these tax credits to clients; and financial and estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans, and non-profit organizations. Further, it offers fiduciary, financial advisory, and merchant processing services; and debit and credit cards. Additionally, the company provides international banking, insurance, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, positive pay, fraud detection and prevention, automated payable, check imaging, and statement and document imaging services; and cash management products, controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. It operates banking locations and administrative offices in Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico market areas, as well as a network of SBA loan production offices and deposit production offices in various states. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

