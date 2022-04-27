Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.53. Compass Diversified reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CODI. B. Riley began coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

CODI opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

