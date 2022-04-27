Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CGEN. StockNews.com upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of Compugen stock remained flat at $$2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 580,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,245. Compugen has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Compugen by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,228,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,389 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth about $22,108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Compugen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 160,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Compugen by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,025 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Compugen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,283,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

