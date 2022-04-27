Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTS shares. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

CTS traded up C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$5.20 and a 12 month high of C$13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.11.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

