Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives $30.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

CNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Core & Main alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,799,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Core & Main by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 42,893 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.