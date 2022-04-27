Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 908,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,016 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Corteva worth $42,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Corteva by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Corteva by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 35,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,627. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.