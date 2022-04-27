COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,228,100 shares, a growth of 1,207.5% from the March 31st total of 3,612,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,447.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF remained flat at $$1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.
