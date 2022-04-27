Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the retailer on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $14.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $553.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $554.18 and its 200-day moving average is $530.22. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $365.29 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after buying an additional 465,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.