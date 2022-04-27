Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.13

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 46642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Coupang alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,678,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,847,002.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 970.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,528,000 after purchasing an additional 63,364,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,644 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,112,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,089,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614,268 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.