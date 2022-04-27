Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 1.2% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 664,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

KKR stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,223,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $66.99. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

