Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,900 shares during the period. Iteris accounts for 3.2% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.55% of Iteris worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 72,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 125,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris stock remained flat at $$2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. 223,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,157. The company has a market cap of $102.02 million, a PE ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $70,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iteris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iteris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

