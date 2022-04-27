Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Exagen worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 90.7% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 658,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 36.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 133,723 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exagen by 130.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 390,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 221,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exagen by 15.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Exagen during the third quarter worth about $1,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

XGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 47,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.73. Exagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 55.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

