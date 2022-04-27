Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,254 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. 5,746,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,640,824. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

