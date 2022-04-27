Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Franchise Group makes up 6.5% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $18,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,289,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 123,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.92. 166,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,622. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

