Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-$7.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.00-7.40 EPS.

CR traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $95.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,192. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average is $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on CR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crane by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,281,000 after buying an additional 34,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Crane by 43.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Crane by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

