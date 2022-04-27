Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,788 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 62.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,776,000 after buying an additional 792,936 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,264,000 after buying an additional 388,546 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 446.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after buying an additional 275,369 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after buying an additional 189,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 994.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after buying an additional 168,656 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $136.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.36. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $182.11.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $938.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.24 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

