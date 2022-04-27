Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Position Lowered by RV Capital GmbH

RV Capital GmbH decreased its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,837 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance comprises 34.4% of RV Capital GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RV Capital GmbH’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $132,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CACC traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $517.84. The company had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $380.50 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $538.74 and a 200-day moving average of $590.54.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

