Credit Suisse Group Lowers AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target to SEK 160

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from SEK 180 to SEK 160 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SKFRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 66,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,739. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. AB SKF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

