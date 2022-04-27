Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.78

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 790731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDO. Mizuho lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.