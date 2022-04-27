Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.59. 235,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 247,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$292.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

