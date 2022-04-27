Critical Survey: Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) versus Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage N/A N/A N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide 1.26% 6.47% 1.96%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Real Brokerage and Marriott Vacations Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marriott Vacations Worldwide 0 0 4 0 3.00

Real Brokerage currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.64%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus price target of $204.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.20%. Given Real Brokerage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Real Brokerage and Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million 2.84 -$11.68 million N/A N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide $3.89 billion 1.61 $49.00 million $1.09 136.91

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats Real Brokerage on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Brokerage Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. In addition, the company offers exchange networks and membership programs, as well as provision of management services to other resorts and lodging properties through various brands, including Interval International, Trading Places International, Vacation Resorts International, and Aqua-Aston. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated approximately 120 properties in the United States and thirteen other countries and territories. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

