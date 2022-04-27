Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 171,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,444. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 18.53. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$16.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.36.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$274,576.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,197,841.39.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

